Commemoration to Dublin Monaghan Bomb Victims Taking Place Today

A commemoration is being held today to mark the 50th anniversary of the deadliest event in the history of the Troubles.

President Michael D Higgins as well the Taoiseach and Tánaiste will attend a memorial to honour the 34 people who were killed in a series of bomb attacks in Dublin and Monaghan, on the 17th of May 1974.

21 year old Breda Turner from Thurles and Hollyford native Maureen Shields aged 46 were among the victims.

The three explosions in Dublin and one in Monaghan saw the greatest loss of life in a single day throughout the conflict.