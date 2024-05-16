Tipperary features strongly in this year’s Rás Tailteann route

The five day race starts next Wednesday with the opening stage from Tullamore to Kilmallock taking in North Tipp.

Stage 3 on Friday the 24th will see the riders make the 155 kilometre trip from Kenmare to the stage end in Cahir.

The following morning the peloton will start from Horse & Jockey to Kildare.

The stage end in Cahir is the first in the town since 1967 – South Tipp Cycling Club secretary David O’Gorman says it promises to be a great spectacle.

“57 years since we’ve had a stage end in Cahir and Stage 3 is the one that’s of big interest to us. It should be a very fast stage – it should be very exciting to see it finish.

“Its going to come through Mitchelstown and then along the (Cahir) by-pass, turn right up the bakery road so that will be a really, really fast flat exciting finish. It will finish there at St Paul’s on Church Street, just under the railway bridge.”