The festive season seems to be starting early this year as we look forward to Christmas.

Nenagh will see the town’s lights being turned on tomorrow.

And children should be finishing their Santa letters after last night’s Toy Show.

Clonmel Mayor Richie Molloy says Santa Claus is coming town in Clonmel next Saturday to turn on the lights there and he’ll be looking for letters so he can get the presents ready in time.