Delays to extension plans at CBS High School, Clonmel have been raised in the Seanad.

The local school has had its expansion plans approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme in 2020.

But they’ve so far heard no update on when the extra classroom and labs will be built.

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says it’s a massive problem for the school, the teachers, and the 700 local students.