Tipperary bound cannabis seized

A significant quantity of drugs destined for an address in Tipperary have been seized by Revenue.

The contraband worth €140,000 was discovered at Shannon Airport last Thursday.

Revenue officers seized 7kg of herbal cannabis as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Harley.

The illicit drugs were discovered in a parcel which had originated from the Czech Republic and was bound for Tipperary.

The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.