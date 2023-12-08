Ahearn says proceeds of crime should go back into the community

A Tipperary Senator says money raised from the sale of expensive watches and handbags owned by criminals should be ring-fenced for the communities they’ve ravaged.

It follows a recent Criminal Assets Bureau online auction of luxury goods.

It raised nearly half a million euro by selling Rolex watches, handbags, shoes and gold bars which were the proceeds of crime.

The money is due to go to the State, but Fine Gael’s Garret Ahearn says it should be spent in areas where organised gangs operate.

“An awful lot of people are involved in organised crime – can’t help themselves but buy a very fancy car or buy a Rolex watch or buy Gucci bags – and that gives the indication to people that something isn’t right here. And the reason why communities and people in those communities are supporting Gardaí is because they’re worried for their own children and their grandchildren and they want a change.”