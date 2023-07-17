Morris signs for SYS Group

All-Ireland winning hurler Jake Morris has joined the Nenagh headquartered financial services group SYS.

He takes up the position of Paraplanner and is one of six new appointments announced by the group bringing the total staff numbers to 41.

Also joining the team are Nenagh locals Michael Collins and Susan Manicle.

Michael works with the Group as its Customer Services Manager while Susan joins as Sales Support Administrator.

As well as Nenagh, SYS Group has offices in Dublin, Cork and Waterford.