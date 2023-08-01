Call for public awareness campaign on restricted dog breeds in Tipp

There are ongoing concerns over people walking restricted breeds of dogs without a muzzle in Tipperary.

The issue was raised at the latest meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District.

Councillor Joe Hannigan said many people appear to be either ignoring or unaware of the legislation in relation breeds such as the Doberman Pinscher, Japanese Akita and Bull Mastiff.

He was backed by Cathaoirleach Rocky McGrath and Councillor Ger Darcy who pointed out that it’s not just restricted breeds that can be dangerous.

Cllr Hannigan says there needs to be an awareness campaign carried out by Tipperary County Council outlining the obligations for people who have dogs on the restricted list.

“It’s very evident when you see somebody walking a dog that you know is a restricted breed or a cross-breed in public with no muzzle. The rule is they have to wear a muzzle and they have to have a lead no more than two metres and you can’t be under 16 years of age.

“There’s a lot of rules and regulations around restricted dogs that people might not be aware of but I think its important that they are made aware of.”

Joe Hannigan says the onus is on all dog owners to accept that their pets may bite.

The meeting heard that just short of 1,000 dog licences had been purchased in the District up to the end of June this year.

Joe Hannigan says not only do people who have dogs on the restricted breeds list need to be aware of their responsibilities but all dog owners should be aware of the need to keep their pet under control.

“People can say well my dog won’t offend but even the most harmless dog if put in a situation might bite….we all know that can happen.

“Restricted breeds – if they’re cared for properly – can be grand dogs and very loving dogs, I’m not taking that from them. But the fact is that when you’re out in public there’s a set of rules and regulations that the owners of these dogs must adhere to and that’s just not happening.”