Tipp farm leader says Budget 2024 must deliver for agri-sector

Tipperary based ICMSA president Pat McCormack says they would expect farmers to be included in a reported a once-off payment to be announced to small and medium-sized businesses to help with rising costs in tomorrow’s budget.

He says his farmer-members were – and continue to be – the original small and medium-sized business sector in most areas of the state and their exclusion from any such provision would make the exercise meaningless.

McCormack – who farms at Greenane just outside Tipp Town – says they have heard all the usual protestations from politicians about their commitment to supporting the farming sector, protestations that fly in the record of what they have actually done.

He says this is a chance for the Government to actually show that they grasp the fact that the small to medium-sized businesses in Ireland outside the cities and bigger towns really means farms.