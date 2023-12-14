Cahill welcomes moves on fallen animals issue

The Chairperson of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue’s decision to consider burial licences for fallen animals in cases where animal collectors will not take them to Northern Ireland for rendering.

Deputy Cahill has called this development a ‘positive and common-sense position’ to the ongoing dispute between knackeries and rendering plants, where herdowners are being left with fallen animals on their farm that they cannot get collected.

The Thurles TD says there are serious and obvious environmental concerns on farms where fallen animals are left without collection due to this ongoing dispute.

The Minister has confirmed that acquiring a burial licence will come with conditions and a farmer must inform the local Regional Veterinary Office of the Department of Agriculture who can then provide the famer with the information required.