The 5.45 – Joanne Geary on house prices in Tipperary

On Tipp FM’s evening news The 5.45:

It seems it could be the right time to get on the property ladder if you are in Tipperary.

Myhome.ie has published its quarterly report today and it shows the market is stabilizing somewhat despite the year on year increases here.

There are currently 513 properties for sale in the Premier county at a median asking price of 200,000 euro- which Joanne says is expected given the size of Tipp.

While the figures still show a year on year increase of 15,000 euro here, she says that it is starting to slow and demand and supply are stabilizing.

Joanna Geary is the Managing Director and has been speaking to Sheila Naughton about this :

