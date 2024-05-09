36 Tipp clubs and organisations allocated funding

Clubs and organisations across Tipperary are to benefit from almost €1 million in funding under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.
It’s part of the largest ever allocation for sports equipment at over €26 million.
Over 900 sports groups were successful in their applications for various types of equipment which will be of practical benefit to multiple sports organisations, their members and athletes across Ireland.
These include 36 in Tipperary ranging from almost €100,000 for Clonmel Athletic Club for the Regional Sports Hub to just over €3,000 for Ballina Ladies Football Club.
Further allocations under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, including those for capital works, and capital works tied with an equipment component, will be announced later.
6th Tipperary Roscrea Scouts – €32,965
Araglen GAA Club – €29,482
Arra Rovers Soccer Club – €70,000
Ballina Ladies Football Club – €3,150
Cahir Park Golf Club Ltd – €40,000
Carrick Paddlers – €9,588
Carrick Wheelers Cycling Club Youth Section Development – €14,235
Cashel New Inn Hockey Club – €13,414
Clodiagh Rangers Football Club – €4,750
Clonmel Boxing Club Ltd – €24,953
Clonmel Commercials Ladies Gaelic Football – €14,566
Dundrum Athletic Club – €10,127
Fethard Regional Community Sport and Recreational Campus – €35,149 Golden Grove Riding Club – €60,628
Golden Vale Pony Club (Branch of the Irish Pony Club) – €6,000
Holycross-Ballycahill GAA Club €11,383
Kilfeacle & District RFC – €20,305
Lorrha/Dorrha GAA Club – €46,887
Lough Derg Sub Aqua Club – €38,800
Nenagh Celtic FC – €31,940
Nenagh Ormond RFC – €29,195
Newport Athletic Club – €33,827
North Tipperary Schoolchildren’s Football League – €45,659
North Tipperary Wheelers – €5,000
Powerstown FC – €14,331
Riverdale Pitch and Putt – €40,000
Rosegreen GAA – €29,495
Scoil Teampall Toinne Ballyporeen – €49,239
Thurles Swimming Pool – €21,780
Tigersharks Swimming Club €6,647
Tipperary Knights Basketball Club – €7,439
Two Mile Borris St Kevins FC – €20,000
United Cricket Clonmel – €23,179
Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club – €3,797
Clonmel Athletic Club Regional Sports Hub – €99,802
Munster Athletics 2023 – €38,759
Tipperary Total €986,471