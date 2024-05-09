36 Tipp clubs and organisations allocated funding

Clubs and organisations across Tipperary are to benefit from almost €1 million in funding under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

It’s part of the largest ever allocation for sports equipment at over €26 million.

Over 900 sports groups were successful in their applications for various types of equipment which will be of practical benefit to multiple sports organisations, their members and athletes across Ireland.

These include 36 in Tipperary ranging from almost €100,000 for Clonmel Athletic Club for the Regional Sports Hub to just over €3,000 for Ballina Ladies Football Club.

Further allocations under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, including those for capital works, and capital works tied with an equipment component, will be announced later.

6th Tipperary Roscrea Scouts – €32,965

Araglen GAA Club – €29,482

Arra Rovers Soccer Club – €70,000

Ballina Ladies Football Club – €3,150

Cahir Park Golf Club Ltd – €40,000

Carrick Paddlers – €9,588

Carrick Wheelers Cycling Club Youth Section Development – €14,235

Cashel New Inn Hockey Club – €13,414

Clodiagh Rangers Football Club – €4,750

Clonmel Boxing Club Ltd – €24,953

Clonmel Commercials Ladies Gaelic Football – €14,566

Dundrum Athletic Club – €10,127

Fethard Regional Community Sport and Recreational Campus – €35,149 Golden Grove Riding Club – €60,628

Golden Vale Pony Club (Branch of the Irish Pony Club) – €6,000

Holycross-Ballycahill GAA Club €11,383

Kilfeacle & District RFC – €20,305

Lorrha/Dorrha GAA Club – €46,887

Lough Derg Sub Aqua Club – €38,800

Nenagh Celtic FC – €31,940

Nenagh Ormond RFC – €29,195

Newport Athletic Club – €33,827

North Tipperary Schoolchildren’s Football League – €45,659

North Tipperary Wheelers – €5,000

Powerstown FC – €14,331

Riverdale Pitch and Putt – €40,000

Rosegreen GAA – €29,495

Scoil Teampall Toinne Ballyporeen – €49,239

Thurles Swimming Pool – €21,780

Tigersharks Swimming Club €6,647

Tipperary Knights Basketball Club – €7,439

Two Mile Borris St Kevins FC – €20,000

United Cricket Clonmel – €23,179

Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club – €3,797

Clonmel Athletic Club Regional Sports Hub – €99,802

Munster Athletics 2023 – €38,759

Tipperary Total €986,471