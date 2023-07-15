Uisce Éireann working to lift Boil Water Notices issued for customers in Tipperary

Uisce Éireann is working to lift Boil Water Notices issued for customers in Tipperary.

Boil Water Notices are currently in place for customers supplied by the Crottys Lake, Templetney, Glenary, and Poulavanogue Water Treatment Plants.

An estimated 19,240 customers are impacted by the notices, which were put in place due to industrial action arising from a dispute between the Unite Trade Union and 12 Local Authorities.





All customers in the following affected areas are advised to continue to boil their water before consuming until further notice.