Uisce Éireann working to lift Boil Water Notices issued for customers in Tipperary

Uisce Éireann is working to lift Boil Water Notices issued for customers in Tipperary.
Boil Water Notices are currently in place for customers supplied by the Crottys Lake, Templetney, Glenary, and Poulavanogue Water Treatment Plants.
An estimated 19,240 customers are impacted by the notices, which were put in place due to industrial action arising from a dispute between the Unite Trade Union and 12 Local Authorities.
All customers in the following affected areas are advised to continue to boil their water before consuming until further notice.
- All customers on the Templetney Borehole Public Water Supply which include: Templetney, Ballypatrick, Ballyneill, Kilsheelan, Graigue, Lissadober, Killurney, and surrounding areas; and the Derrinular and Kilgainey areas in Co. Waterford.
- All consumers supplied by the Glenary Public Water Supply which includes parts of Clonmel Town centre and surrounding areas including Cashel Road, Cahir Road and Ring Road; and the Kilcomma/Finger Post areas in Co. Waterford.
- All customers on the Clonmel Poulavanogue Public Water Supply which includes Clonmel, Poulavanogue and surrounding areas; and the Mountain Road and Knocklucas areas in Co. Waterford.
- All customers on the Carrick an Suir (Crotty Lake) Public Water Supply Scheme which includes Abbey Hill, Mass Road, Brookdale, Saint Mollerans, Connolly Park, Castlecourt, Waterford Road, Mothal Road, Sweet Auburn, Manor Close, Woodland Heights and north of the River Suir; Hazel Close, Oak Drive, Beech Avenue, Sycamore Close, Mount Saint Nicholas, Greenhills, and surrounding areas; and the Jonestown area in Co. Waterford.