Tipperary features multiple times at Ireland’s Takeaway of the Year Awards

Tipperary featured multiple times in Ireland’s Takeaway of the Year Awards.

The only official winner for Tipperary was Clonmel’s Mizzoni Pizza in the Milkshake of the Year category, while also getting a nomination for the Sustainability Award.

Clonmel got more recognition at the Takeaway Awards, as Munster Mizzoni Pizza in the town was nominated in the Kebab of the Year section, as well as Red Herring being up for Pizza of the Year.





Chipmongers in Cahir was nominated for three awards: Takeaway Team of the Year, the Social Media Award, and the Champions Award.

The big winner of the awards, taking home the most prestigious award, went to Dungarvan Fish & Chips Shop.