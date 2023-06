The County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce is staying busy across the summer season.

Clonmel’s remote working hub- which was established in January by Cork company Republic of Work- is the location for the chamber’s networking event.

They are inviting people to meet their neighbors on Wednesday from 12 until 2pm.





The local group has also announced the details of their 2023 golf classic which will happen later this summer in Cahir.

Registration details for both can be found on the chamber website.