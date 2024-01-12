Protests To Continue In Roscrea Against Plans To House Asylum Seekers

Protests in Roscrea will continue until the Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman agrees to a meeting with locals.

That’s according to Independent Roscrea Cllr Shane Lee.

Up to 200 people attended a demonstration at Racket Hall Hotel last night, after it emerged that families of asylum seekers are going to be moving in from today.





The department says that it will be using the hotel as an emergency accommodation centre for up to 160 International Protection Applicants, for the next year.

Cllr Lee says local protestors are determined to continue their campaign against the move

While Tipperary Fianna Fail TD Deputy Jackie Cahill, is calling on the people of Roscrea to help the families that come to live at Racket Hall integrate into the local community.