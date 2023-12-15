Disappointment at N24 Announcement

There is disappointment at the news that the long awaited N24 project at Limerick Junction will be a single carriageway road.

It had been assumed and also recommended by road safety groups, that the section at Tipp Town would be developed as a dual carriageway, given road safety concerns in the area and the rise in road collisions on the notorious stretch.

But it now appears the road will be developed as a single carriageway road.





Tipperary Independant TD Mattie McGrath said he found out at a meeting with Tipperary County Council this morning.

Speaking to Tipp today he said: “I am quite appalled to find out this morning at our briefing from Marcus O’Connor and Council officials that it is indeed going to be a single carriageway, using to a large extent parts of that death trap road and I think this is a shocking situation”.

David Moloney from the N24 Road Facebook Group also reacted to the news and said it was a backwards step.

He said, “I think it’s actually shocking, it’s actually criminal to design it as a single carriageway, a dual carriageway isn’t that much more expensive, it’s a backwards stop”.