Boil water notice lifted on Ardfinnan Regional Public Water Supply

A Boil Water notice that has been in place for around 11,350 customers supplied by the Ardfinnan Regional Public Water Supply since early July has been lifted.

Following consultation with the HSE, Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council – affected customers in Ardfinnan and surrounding areas, Grange, Knocklofty, Newcastle, Ballyclerihan, Cahir, Ballingarrane, Market Hill and Red City area (Fethard), Kilnamack West, Co Waterford can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this Boil Water Notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community.