Tributes paid to late Councillor John Fahey

Tipperary Fine Gael Councillor and Leas Cathaoirleach of the Carrick on Suir District, John Fahey, has died.

Mr Fahey was a life long member of Fine Gael and was first elected to Tipperary County Council back in 1999.

As a dairy farmer and a former member of the National Council of the ICMSA, he was active in ensuring the prosperity of Tipperary’s agricultural sector.

He has served as Tipperary County Secretary of the ICMSA, as a Board member for the IFAC, and as a member of the South Tipperary Glanbia Committee and is a former Chairperson of the Killenaule Development Association.

Councillor Fahey was most vocal on matters of social housing and the economic development of his electoral area of the Carrick distirct.

Caitheoirleach of the Carrick-on-Suir District, Cllr Louise McLoughlin, paid tribute to her long time colleague.



Ar Dheis dé go raibh a anam.