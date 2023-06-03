Tipperary senior footballers back in Tailteann Cup action this afternoon

The Tipperary senior footballers are back in action this afternoon.

For the first time since the 2020 Munster final, David Power’s men travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, this time to play Waterford in the Tailteann Cup.

Both teams come into the game off the back of defeats to Meath and Down.

Tipperary need to get a win and cut into their minus 29 score difference if they are to have a chance at progressing.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, David Power says getting a positive outcome is the main aim:

“The aim for Saturday’s game really now is number one get a win and if possible see if we can start eating in to the scoring difference.

“I think if Saturday is going to be the last game of the season, I think it’s important that we get a positive outcome and a good result.”