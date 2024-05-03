Tipp Minors Suffer Defeat to Clare

The Tipperary minor hurlers suffered their first defeat of the year last night.

James Woodlock’s side were beaten by Clare in FBD Semple Stadium on a full time score of 4-11 to 0-19.

Three first half goals saw the visitors lead by as much as eight points but the Premier had the game level on 45 minutes.

Clare’s fourth goal, a hattrick for Liam Murphy, came in the final quarter and was key for the Banner to secure the win.

Next up for Tipp is a trip to the Gaelic Grounds to play Limerick next Thursday, which will be the final game of the round robin stage.