New Clonmel Garda Station Set for Construction in 2025

Work on the new Garda Station in Clonmel is due to get underway early next year.

The Office of Public Works is drawing up detailed plans which will be sent out to tender for a building contractor this autumn.

District manager of the local authority Sinead Carr says she expects ground to be broken at the Kickham Barracks site for the new station in the first few months of next year:

“It already has planning permission, so at this stage we are in a position where we have secured funding so it can go ahead in terms of the build. So my understanding from the OPW that they are currently in the process of drawing up the detailed tender documents and they will go out to tender at the end of quarter 3 2024, and they will be in a position to tell us to commence construction then in quarter one of 2025 all going well.”