The Tipperary U20 hurling team hope to continue their unbeaten start to the Munster championship this evening.

Brendan Cummins side welcome Cork to FBD Semple Stadium for a 7.30pm throw-in.

Tipp hold wins over Limerick and Waterford whilst the Rebels have three wins from three so far in their campaign.

Tipp FM will have full live commentary of today’s game with thanks to Road Safety Tipperary County Council.