Appeal to Motorists After Spate of Thefts

Tipperary Gardaí are renewing appeals to the public to ensure their car is locked and valuables are hidden when they are away from their vehicle.

It comes after a spate of thefts throughout the county including of handbags, credit cards and change.

One incident in the Cashel Road area of Tipp Town between 9am and 10am on the Friday 26th of April saw a car broken into and De Walt power tools stolen.

Sgt Carol O’Leary, of Cahir Garda Station, is urging people to take out or hide their valuables, no matter how short the errand is.

“Get in to the habit of locking the car and give a quick scan of the car before you leave. Put things in to the boot before you leave too so people don’t see you doing it.”