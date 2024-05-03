John Kirwan

Knocknamuck, Ballygiblin, Mitchelstown

On May 2nd, 2024, peacefully and unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital, surrounded by his family, John beloved husband of the late Margaret (Peg). John will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Josephine, Noreen (Corkery), Margo (Hennessy), Kay (Kelly) and Trish (Lambe), sons Seamus and Ger, dearest friend Rena, brothers Mossie, his 14 grandchildren, sisters in law, brother in law, daughter in law Sinead, sons in law Ramon, Ray, Ger, Eric and Colin, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode P67 EH52) on Sunday, May 5th from 4 to 8pm. Arriving to Ballygiblin Church (Eircode P67 E672) on Monday, May 6th for requiem mass at 12:30pm. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery.