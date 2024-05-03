Mary Margaret Hough, Nottingham, and formerly Borrisokane

Mapperley, Nottingham England, and formerly Tombricane, Borrisokane,

March 7th 2024, peacefully, in her 85th year, at Elmbank Care Home Mapperley Nottingham.

Predeceased by her loving partner Ron, her parents Margaret (nee Donlon) and Michael Hough, her sister Kathleen and her brothers PJ, Martin (Gerald) and Michael. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving sister Brigid (BB) nephews, Matt and Calvin and her many grand nieces and nephews. All her relatives in Ireland, England and U.S.A her friend, Audrey.

Reposing at A.W Lymn Nottingham until 7th May. At the families request , no visitors.

A Private Memorial service will take place at Wilford Hill Crematorium , Nottingham on Tuesday 7th May 2024.

Mary’s family would like to acknowledge the care and attention that Mary received from the staff at Nottingham University Hospital and Lings Bar Hospital, also Elmbank care Home Mapperley Nottingham.

Donations in memory of Mary can be made to Milford Hospice Limerick Ireland: Milford Care Centre, Castletroy, Limerick (Under the auspices of The Little Company of Mary) www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate-now/

The Alzheimers Society of Ireland www.memorytree.ie/donation/