Tipp take on Roscommon in today’s Ladies National Football League game

The Tipperary ladies footballers are looking to make it three wins from three this afternoon.

Peter Creedon’s side take on Roscommon in Division Two of the Ladies National Football League in Fethard at 2pm this afternoon.

Whilst the Premier have won their opening two games, Roscommon have lost their two games so far since gaining promotion from Division Three last year.

Former Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert says she expects Tipp to make it three wins from three today before their week break next weekend:

“Roscommon have come up from Division Three last year up to Division Two so they are new to this standard.

“They’ve been competing well, against Armagh last weekend they really held them for a long time but I do think and I would believe that Tipp will and shuld beat them this Sunday.

“It’d be a great boost for them, three out of three wins leading into that week break.”