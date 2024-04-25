Call for lands to be zoned for potential new hotel in Cashel

The new Development Plan for Cashel is key to unlocking the towns potential according to the Cathaoirleach of the District.

Councillor Declan Burgess says it provides a huge opportunity to attract the development of a new hotel in Cashel.

The Fine Gael representative wants Tipperary County Council to make steps to significantly address the shortage of bed nights in Cashel.

“Towards the end of 2024 Tipperary County Council will lead out on a new development plan for Cashel. I am calling on the local authority to appropriately zone lands in Cashel for a potential new hotel. We have an opportunity to truly harness our potential here in Cashel. We must be more than a heritage stop off point.”