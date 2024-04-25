Arrests following west Tipp drug seizure

UPDATE:

The man is due before a sitting of Nenagh District Court this morning while the woman has been released without charge with a file to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a significant drug seizure in West Tipp.

It follows an intelligence led joint operation involving Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit.

62,500 suspected Alprazolam and Clonazepam tablets with an estimated street value of €125,000 were recovered in the multi-agency action.

A man in his 40s and a women in her 30s are being detained at a Garda station in the county with investigations said to be ongoing.