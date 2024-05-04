Maureen Geraghty (nee Ruane), Kilsheelan

Glen, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

2nd May 2024, peacefully, in the very kind and loving care of the nurses and staff, of St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. Predeceased by her husband James (Jim), brother Michael (Mick) and nephew Brian Ruane. She will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters Marie, Monica and Elizabeth, sons Kevin and John, grandchildren James, Michael, Anna, Aoife, Meabh and Frances, great-granddaughter Ailia, sons in law Pat and Tadhg, She is also survived by her brother Pat, sister Breda, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews. She will be greatly missed by all her extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Reposing at O’Donoghue Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel (E91pk19), on Saturday 4th May from 5pm to 7pm.

Maureen’s Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday 5th May in St. Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan (E91 A0W8) at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donation if desired to St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.