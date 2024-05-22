Fitzgerald adamant Councillors are not a waste of space

A local representative running for re-election says that councillors are not a ‘waste of space’.

Fine Gaels Mark Fitzgerald was responding to criticism from a Tipp Today caller.

Listener Joan said she felt Councillors don’t have the power to solve any of the problems affecting her and felt they were only in it for themselves.

Councillor Fitzgerald – who is standing in the Carrick on Suir Municipal District – is insisting that he’d be better off in a different job but wants to serve his community.