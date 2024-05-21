2nd vandalism attack on site proposed for Ukrainian families in Clonmel

There’s been another attack of vandalism at the site earmarked to house Ukrainian families in Clonmel.

Gardaí have confirmed more equipment was damaged by fire overnight between midnight and 1am on the HSE land on the Heywood Road.

The Department of Integration is planning to build 82 modular homes on the site.

A security guard was injured in a similar incident last week.

Inspector James White says they are following a number of lines of enquiry and appealing for anyone who was in the area, or who has dash-cam footage, from 8:30pm yesterday evening and 1.30am to contact the station in Clonmel on 052-6177640 or email [email protected] OR alternatively phone the Garda Confidential Line Free-phone on 1800 666 111.