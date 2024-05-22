Kelly calls on Minister O’Gorman to honour Borrisokane agreement

The Dáil has heard a passionate plea on behalf of settled refugees in North Tipperary – who’ve been asked to move – to make room for incoming international protection applicants.

80 refugees moved to Borrisokane in 2019, in a process that was praised as one of the most successful in the country – but now they’re being told to leave.

Labour TD Alan Kelly raised the issue last night with the Minister for Integration, saying it’s hugely unfair to all those involved.

“You have to honour this agreement or make some attempt to honour this agreement.

“This is in writing – signed by a senior official – to a member of the committee who is a solicitor. I don’t want to be going down to the people of Borrisokane and say they were sold a pup in 2019.

“They have done everything, everything that was asked.”