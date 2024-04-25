Daniel (Danny) Kinehan, Dolla

Ballyphilip, Dolla, Nenagh.

Suddenly at home on Apr 24th 2024. Predeceased by his loving grandparents Paddy & Sarah Cleary and Mary Jo Kinehan, Uncle Donal. Will be sadly missed by his loving parents Oliver & Mary. His aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, Goddaughter Katie and her father Leo and the Ryan family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Danny Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 6pm to 8pm followed by private Cremation.

House Private Please.