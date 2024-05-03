Local election candidate in the Tipperary-Cashel area recovering after heart attack

A Local election candidate in the Tipperary-Cashel area suffered a heart attack earlier this week.

But Fianna Fail have confirmed that Jacqui Finnan is now recovering well.

She had a stent fitted this week into her right coronary artery and is warning people to heed any warning signs they might experience.

Jacqui will now have a short period of recuperation, while her team continue to canvass on her behalf leading up to the local elections.

Ms Finnan said “We are all aware that a heart attack is a very serious event to happen to anyone. If you act quickly when you suspect you may be experiencing signs of a heart attack, then your chances of survival are much higher.”

Jacqui has highlighted the importance of aftercare after suffering an event such as a heart attack.

She said, “It is vital that you follow your aftercare advice from the relevant coronary care team to lessen your chances of having a heart attack again. I have been given a booklet from the Irish Heart Foundation with a step-by-step guide on heart attack that contains plenty of useful information.”

In conclusion Jacqui said, “I will continue to work on my campaign until election day on June 7th. There is still work to do, and this is just a setback that I aim to overcome. Overall, I am so thankful to be here to tell the tale and I am in the best possible care in University Hospital Limerick.”