The tap water is safe to drink again for 7,500 homes and businesses in the Clonmel area.

A Boil Water Notice had been put in place on the Glenary Public Water Supply last week.

Uisce Éireann says that has now been lifted with immediate effect after a series of tests on the water quality.

It had been deemed unsafe due to disinfection issues at the treatment plant and unchlorinated water entering the system.

But it’s now been passed clear to return to normal use.