Mary Ann Treacy nee Maher, Puckane

Puckane

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mary Treacy, predeceased by her beloved husband Bill & son Donal, and loving mother of Tom Treacy.

Mary touched the lives of many with her kindness, warmth, and gentle spirit. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

May her memory live on in our hearts forever.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Saturday from 3pmk with removal at 5pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church Puckane at 5.30pm.

Requiem mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Clonakenny Cemetery.