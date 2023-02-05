Tipp senior footballers in league action this afternoon

The Tipperary senior footballers are in league action this afternoon.

David Power’s men take on Cavan in Breffni Park in their Division Three clash at 2pm.

The Premier come into the game off the back of a defeat to Down last weekend, which also resulted in captain Conor Sweeney suffering a season ending knee injury.

Football analyst Philly Ryan believes we might see a different style from Tipp now that we are without Conor Sweeney:

“I think we’ll have to really go at this game, you can’t come away from Cavan without something and it’s going to very difficult even to get something at that.

“I think probably losing Conor might bring a different focus, it might make us run the ball a bit more because last week we were looking to kick it in to him.

“I think maybe we’ll be looking to run more at them and take them on a bit more.

“I hope we don’t go defensive, that would be the temptation I imagine the fact you are down one of your marquee forwards but I hope we go at this game and really have a go at it.”