That’s after they defeated Cork side Highfield in today’s semi-final in New Ormond Park.

Tries from Josh Rowland, Willie Coffey and Patrick Scally secured Nenagh an historic 28-5 victory over their Division 1B opponents.

The Tipperary side now head to Thomond Park for this year’s Munster senior cup final where they will take on the winners of Cork Con and Young Munster.