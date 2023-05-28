Munster end trophy drought with URC Final win over DHL Stormers in Cape Town

Munster won their first trophy in 12 years with a 19 points to 14 victory over the DHL Stormers in Cape Town.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron scored the first try of the game for Munster in the first ten minutes.

Nenagh’s Ben Healy ended his time with Munster on a high as he came on for Antoine Frisch in the second half and intercepted Stormers Evan Roos from getting to the touchline at a crucial point in the game.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has expressed his gratitude to the province’s fans following yesterday’s United Rugby Championship Final.

John Hodnett scored a late try as Munster came from behind to win.

Rowntree is delighted.

“Thanks ever so much for the travelling Munster support. unbelievable scenes as we drove into the stadium; there was a sea of red flags awaiting us. Thanks for all the support back home. It’s been brilliant; keep it going, lads.”