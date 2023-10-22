Grangemockler/Ballyneale and Aherlow ends all square in Ardfinnan.

The county intermediate football final has ended all square in Ardfinnan this afternoon. Grangemockler/Ballyneale and Aherlow will have to do it all again following a pulsating contest in South Tipp.

The final score was Grangemockler/Ballyneale 1-10, Aherlow 0-13.

This game was widely anticipated to be a tight contest and that was exactly what materialised in Ardfinnan. Both sides were locked in a tit-for-tat battle throughout the course of the sixty plus minutes. Aherlow took a one point advantage into the half-time dressing room but the sides were inseparable at full time. Aherlow appeared to take the initiative after the interval but they were reeled in courtesy of a 48th minute Grangemockler goal. The run in was tight and tense, with Grangemockler striking the equaliser in the 56th minute.

Details for the replay have yet to be announced.