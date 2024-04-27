Danny McGrath, Nenagh.

Loughane Lower, Templederry, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Passed suddenly, on the grounds of Templederry Kenyons GAA Club, on 24th April 2024.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Michelle (Skehan), son Donal, son in law Paudie, daughter in law Róisin, his adored grandchildren Patrick, Katie, Darragh and Cáit, brother Gerard, sisters Bridie, Rita, Winnie, Joanie and Pauline, sisters in law and brother in law, nieces and nephews and his wide circle of good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry, on Monday morning at 11.30am for requiem mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Templederry New Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.