One change to Tipperary U20 team ahead of clash with Clare

The Tipperary Under 20 hurling team has been named for tomorrow night’s Munster championship encounter.

The Premier welcome Clare to FBD Semple Stadium for their final round robin stage game at 7.30pm on Friday evening.

Brendan Cummins has made one change from the team that beat Cork last week, with Ronan Connolly replacing Mason Cawley in the half-back line.

A win, draw or a defeat under 6 points tomorrow evening would see Tipp reach the Munster final.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Friday’s game with thanks to Tipperary County Council’s Road Safety campaign.

Tipperary team to play Clare in the Munster U20 hurling championship: