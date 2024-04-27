Tipperary face Waterford in All-Ireland Minor A.

Tipperary are in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor A championship final this evening.

After beating Kilkenny in a dramatic encounter that went to extra time last weekend they’ve been rewarded with a trip to the home of Kilkenny hurling today.

The face Waterford in the decider at UPMC Nowlan Park at 4.30pm

John Ryan’s side have already met the Deise twice this year, with Waterford winning the group game.

But a stunning 1-9 from Caoimhe Stakelum helped them claim the Munster title against today’s opposition.

TippFM will have full live commentary of the game with thanks to Martin O’Dywer Family Butchers, Friar St, Cashel