Borrisokane’s Dylan Slevin hits nine-dart finish on PDC ProTour

Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin hit a nine-darter on the PDC ProTour this afternoon.

The Borrisokane man is in Hildesheim, Germany competing in a pair of EuroTour qualifying events.

The 21-year-old achieved the perfect leg to win his top 40 clash against Cameron Menzies 6-4 after he followed up a pair of 180s with a 141-checkout.

It’s the first nine-dart finish that Slevin has achieved since joining the ProTour last year.

Despite this, Slevin missed out on a qualifier spot at both the Dutch Darts Open and the European Darts Open at today’s events.

In the Dutch Darts Open qualifier, the Tipp man was beaten 6-5 by Cameron Menzies in the first round.

Slevin won his opening two games in the European Darts Open qualifier, defeating Robbie Knops and Cameron Menzies before losing out in the final round to Jeffrey De Graaf 6-3.