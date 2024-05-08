Paul M. O’Reilly, Moycarkey

Graigue, Moycarkey, Thurles

Suddenly but peacefully. Cherished husband of Peggy (née Power Scanlon), brother of Peter, loving father of Siobhan, Suzannah, Cristin and Vanessa. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Bill, partners Kevin and Leandra, grandchildren Oisin, Liam, Alannah, Caroline, Phelim, Malachy and Jack, the extended Keane family Virginia-Marie, Charlie, Claire and Abbie, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 9th May, from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 11th May, in the Church of Saint Peter in Chains at Graigue, Moycarkey, Thurles at 10am. Burial afterwards in Moycarkey Old Graveyard.

Family flowers only please.