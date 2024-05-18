Cashel Event Marks The End Of National Bike Week

National Bike Week draws to a close this weekend with a number of events taking place in the Premier County.

One of those is in Cahir organised by the South Tipp Cycling Club.

It coincides with the arrival of the Rás Tailteann to the town next Friday.

Club chairman Mick Brett says they will cater for children from 7 to 15 this afternoon.

“Bike Week is a big part of our year, we put a lot of effort into it. We’ll have all the juniors out and we do a bit of training and we bring them down to Cahir. We just hoped to get them going and that they will turn into cyclists in the coming years.”

Those wanting to take part should gather in the Castle Street car park at 5pm this evening.