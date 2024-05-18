Investigation Underway After Assault At Clonmel Site For Ukrainian Refugees

An investigation’s underway after security staff were assaulted at a site being developed for Ukrainian refugees, at Clonmel.

One person required hospital treatment after the attack, and a number of cars were damaged.

It’s believed the site is being prepared for 82 modular homes which will each house 4 people.

The security personnel were contracted to work on the site on Thursday night when they were assaulted by a number of people.

Gardaí say they’re investigating an incident of assault and criminal damage.

No arrests have been made so far and they’re appealing for information.

They’re asking road users with camera footage who were travelling near the Heywood road and Clonmel Rugby Club areas between 10:45pm and 11:30pm that night to make this footage available to them.