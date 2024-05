There’s an information day this afternoon at the Main Guard in Clonmel for the South Tipperary local mental health forum.

It’s been set up in South Tipperary by the HSE’s community healthcare services to work with people who use mental health services and with their family members, carers, supporters and staff.

It’s designed to get feedback from local people’s lived experiences to improve the services for everyone.

They’ll be at the Main Guard from midday to three o’clock this afternoon.