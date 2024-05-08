Tipperary minor hurling team named ahead of round robin finale

The Tipperary minor hurling team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s game in the Munster championship.

The Premier round off their round robin series against Limerick on Thursday evening at 7pm in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.

James Woodlock has made two changes from the team that lost out to Clare, with Daire English and Darragh O’Hora both coming in to start.

A Tipp win, along with a Clare win over Cork, would guarantee Tipp a place in the Munster final.

Tipperary minor hurling team to play Limerick: